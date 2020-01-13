Popeye's Gives Family Feud Contestant $10,000 For Wrong Answer

It's hard to beat free advertising, right? It seems Popeye's would agree. The popular restaurant chain awarded a "Family Feud Canada" contestant $10,000 worth of free food after a video of her wrong answer went viral.

The host of the show asked, "Name Popeye's favorite food," and Eve Dubois buzzed in and yelled "Chicken." Her family was in shock as everyone else seemed to know the question was referencing the cartoon character Popeye the Sailor, and not the fast-food chain.

Logan Tomlin, her opponent, immediately answered the question correctly by saying spinach.

Digital media marketer Mike Morrison tweeted out the video, which quickly went viral.

Popeye's Chicken saw the video and stepped in to give her $10,000 worth of Popeyes chicken and other items on their menu.

"Our survey says you got that right," Popeye's tweeted from their official Twitter account. "DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes."