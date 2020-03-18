Making The Best of A Hard Situation, Quarantined People Get Creative on Social Media

March 18, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Social Media Reaction Icons

Marko Babii / Getty Images

Entertainment

The last week has been stressful for so many Americans. With the spread of the coronavirus, national, state and local governments have implemented regulations. School systems have been closed down, and many workers have been instructed to work from home for at least the next two weeks.

Despite all the changes and difficult adjustments, we can always count on the Internet for a good laugh. In an effort to make the best of a hard situation, a whole lot of people have gotten pretty creative in coming up with ways to entertain themselves while homebound.

We've compiled a few of our favorites for you.

1. The dinner party

 

2. The sock puppets

 

3. The home gym

 

4. "I've Pet That Dog" does social distancing

**Gideon (with the help of his mom) usually posts a daily picture with the latest dog he's met. To model social distancing, Gideon is meeting dogs virtually for now.

 

5. Tic Tac Toe

 

6. Tic Tac Toe (Part 2)

 

7. Tic Tac Toe (Part 3)

 

We hope we helped put a smile on your face. Take care of yourselves and the people around you. As news continues to break, we'll be right here with you.

Coronavirus
quarantine
social media
funny

