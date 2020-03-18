Making The Best of A Hard Situation, Quarantined People Get Creative on Social Media

The last week has been stressful for so many Americans. With the spread of the coronavirus, national, state and local governments have implemented regulations. School systems have been closed down, and many workers have been instructed to work from home for at least the next two weeks.

Despite all the changes and difficult adjustments, we can always count on the Internet for a good laugh. In an effort to make the best of a hard situation, a whole lot of people have gotten pretty creative in coming up with ways to entertain themselves while homebound.

We've compiled a few of our favorites for you.

1. The dinner party

Self quarantine party 2020 pic.twitter.com/DJN3tlQkRR — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 18, 2020

2. The sock puppets

3. The home gym

4. "I've Pet That Dog" does social distancing

I would love to pet Ralphie. He is a 7 month old Corgi. He is a traveler who has flown to CO and MN. He loves the snow there. Like a lot of us, he is now working from home. No matter where he is, he is happy. At home he can play chase, be with his stuffed elephant, and cuddle. pic.twitter.com/OGbUdtHQlv — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) March 14, 2020

**Gideon (with the help of his mom) usually posts a daily picture with the latest dog he's met. To model social distancing, Gideon is meeting dogs virtually for now.

5. Tic Tac Toe

Day 3 without football: Just beat my Turtle at Tic-tac-toe.pic.twitter.com/WSeM44v7jJ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 15, 2020

6. Tic Tac Toe (Part 2)

So this virus -- let me know my dog doesn’t know how to play tic tac toe ----‍♂️❌⭕️❌ pic.twitter.com/Ytkr41FXWu — KWASI BEAST★ (@Urge2Pose) March 16, 2020

7. Tic Tac Toe (Part 3)

Youngjo playing tic tac toe with Dongju in their freetime at the dorm pic.twitter.com/RcfPTaIvNE — erika ---- ------ -------- ---- (@kingeonhak) March 16, 2020

We hope we helped put a smile on your face. Take care of yourselves and the people around you. As news continues to break, we'll be right here with you.