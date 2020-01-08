Red Wings Fans Sing 'O Canada' after Singer's Mic Cuts Out

January 8, 2020
The Red Wings won their January 7th game against the Montreal Canadiens 4-3. We all love to see the Wings win, but the real highlight of Tuesday night's game happened during the singing of the Candian National Anthem.

As the performer started singing, her microphone cut out -- but have no fear! Red Wings fans had the assist, with the crowd singing the rest of 'O Canada.'

The NHL posted this awesome act of sportsmanship on their official Twitter account.

 

