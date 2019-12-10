“Rolling Stone” Names The Best Country/Americana Albums Of 2019

With 2019 winding to a close, it’s time to look back on the past year in music, and that’s exactly what “Rolling Stone” is doing. The mag has just come out with their picks for the 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of the Year, with an iconic artist topping the list.

The mag picks Tanya Tucker’s comeback album “While I’m Living” as the best album of 2019, noting it “captured the outlaw essence of the one-time teenage star without resting on past laurels," and adding that the album, produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, features, “expertly chosen songs, two Grammy-winning producers, and one unmistakable voice.”

“Rolling Stone’s” Top Ten Albums of 2019

“While I’m Living” – Tanya Tucker

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

“Walk Through Fire” – Yola

“The Highwoman” – The Highwoman

“Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold” – Mike & The Moonpies

“Magnolia” – Randy Houser

“White Noise/White Lines” – Kelsey Waldon

“Songs of Our Native Daughters” – Our Native Daughters

“Country Squires” – Tyler Childers

“Desert Dove” – Michaela Anne