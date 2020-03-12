Sam Hunt Previews “Southside” Songs At Nashville Showcase

March 12, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Sam Hunt Performs at Stars And Strings 2019

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Categories: 
Country

Sam Hunt is getting ready to release his new album “Southside” on April 3rd and earlier this week he gave some lucky fans a taste of what to expect. 

Sam was the surprise guest at Tuesday’s "Rhythm and Boots" showcase at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley, where he performed several tracks from the album. 

His 45-minute set included his number one track “Kinfolks,” along with “Young Once,” “2016,” “Sinning With You,” and “Hard To Forget,” as well as hits like “House Party,” “Leave the Night On,” “Break Up In a Small Town,” “Make You Miss Me,” and “Body Like A Back Road.”

Tags: 
Sam Hunt
Southside
Kinfolks

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald's DJ Walking - Kate's Snowday WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald's "I Love You, Man" Mardi Gras Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes