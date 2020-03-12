Sam Hunt Previews “Southside” Songs At Nashville Showcase

Sam Hunt is getting ready to release his new album “Southside” on April 3rd and earlier this week he gave some lucky fans a taste of what to expect.

Sam was the surprise guest at Tuesday’s "Rhythm and Boots" showcase at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley, where he performed several tracks from the album.

His 45-minute set included his number one track “Kinfolks,” along with “Young Once,” “2016,” “Sinning With You,” and “Hard To Forget,” as well as hits like “House Party,” “Leave the Night On,” “Break Up In a Small Town,” “Make You Miss Me,” and “Body Like A Back Road.”