Sam Hunt Shares New Song “Hard To Forget”

Sam Hunt just announced he’ll finally be releasing his sophomore album “Southside” on April 3rd and now he’s giving fans another taste of the record. The singer just dropped the new track “Hard To Forget,” which features a sample of “There Stands The Glass,” by 50s honky tonk star Webb Pierce.

The tune is the third track Sam has released from “Southside.” So far Sam hasn’t released a track list for the album, but it is expected to feature his already released singles “Kinfolk” and “Sinning With You.”

The record is Sam’s follow-up to the mega-hit “Montevallo,” which was released in October 2014.