Sam Hunt To Ring In New Year On 'Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve'

Sam Hunt will ring in the new year with a performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest in New York City's Times Square on Dec. 31st. Sam will be joined for the NYC portion of the show by Post Malone, BTS and Alanis Morissette with the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. Seacrest will be joined by Lucy Hale to co-host the broadcast which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and Blanco Brown are part of the lineup announced for the Los Angeles broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, hosted by Ciara.

Sam is in the Top Eight and climbing on the Mediabase Country Singles chart with "Kinfolks." He is expected to release a new album sometime in 2020.