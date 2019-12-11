Shania Twain Still Waiting To Hear From Post Malone

Shania Twain is still waiting to hear from Post Malone. Last month, she made an appearance on the daytime TV show The Talk and mentioned that she wanted to collaborate with the rapper and had even written a song for him, but so far, she hasn't heard from Post.

She told People.com, “I’m not strategizing. If he doesn’t want it, it’s no problem, but I have definitely (written a song for him), so we’ll see. I’m a fan of his anyway. I really love it. I love his voice.”

Shania included her stripped down version of his song "Rockstar" in her medley during her recent American Music Awards performance. Post was seen up and dancing to the superstar's performance of her biggest career hits during the awards show broadcast.

Shania kicked off her 23-show Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood over the weekend.