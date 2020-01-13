Taco Bell Says It Will Pay Managers $100K

Taco Bell has announced that it will begin several new initiatives to hire and retain good workers - from entry-level employees all the way up to management. Changes include $6 million in scholarship money and 24 hours of paid sick leave per year.

The most eye-catching initiative, though, is a potential raise for store managers - to the tune of $100,000!

Taco Bell will begin paying managers in several markets $100K per year to determine if the extra cash leads to better performance. There is no word yet as to which markets will take part in the trial run. Hopefully, the $100K salary will prove successful - and we'll all be hurrying to get our applications in around the Metro Detroit area!

Taco Bell will also be experimenting with various green initiatives, with the goal of using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.