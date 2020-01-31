Teacher Gets Emotional After Students Replace His Stolen Sneakers

January 31, 2020
Pair of Tennis Shoes New in the Box

A Nebraska teacher was brought to tears after his students pitched in to buy him a new pair of his favorite sneakers … after his old ones were stolen. A TikTok video showing the unnamed teacher has gone viral, getting more than a million views.

The video shows him getting emotional as he reads a card, then opens the bag with the shoes inside and his emotions take over as he sets the box down, takes his glasses off, and rubs his eyes. The students then come in for a group hug as the generosity sets in with the teacher. These kids chipped in about $115 to buy the Nike Zoom KD12 basketball shoes.

