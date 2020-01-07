"The Bachelor" Premiere Recap

Last night was the season 24 premiere of “The Bachelor.” Peter Weber is ready to find love after being rejected by Hannah Brown on the last season of “The Bachelorette,” and the 30 ladies vying for his heart pulled out all the stops to catch his eye with their limo gimmicks last night.

After Peter made his grand “Top Gun” tribute, striding out of a hanger in full aviation gear, it was time for the ladies’ creative limo entrances. Texan orthodontist Alayah gave out the first rose – well, she gave Peter a letter from her Grandma Rose. Meanwhile, Alabamian retail marketer Sydney’s idea of a good first impression was trash-talking Hannah, saying, “not every girl from ‘Bama makes bad decisions.”

Eunice thought she had it in the bag after revealing she’s a flight attendant… but it turned out two other gals are too, Jade and Megan. As for the other plane-related gags, Madison arrived “riding” a giant paper airplane, Tammy scanned Peter’s nether-regions with a metal detector, Courtney rode in on a toy airplane with two air traffic controllers, and Kiarra pretty much won by packing herself into a suitcase (while wearing platform heels) and arriving on a luggage cart.

Oh, and don’t even think there wasn’t a “windmill” reference – there were several. Deandra literally rolled up dressed as a windmill and asked if he’s “ready for round 5,” and Jasmine gave him a traditional Asian greeting: translated, “I heard you did it 4 times in a windmill.”

Then it was the big surprise we’ve all been waiting for: Hannah Brown showed up in the last limo. But it doesn’t look like she’s here to stay, she just came to wish Peter a good season. Plus, she gave him back the wings he gave her during her “Bachelorette” season so can find his perfect co-pilot.

With all the intros out of the way, Peter started causing a little drama to kick off his season. Basically, he kissed a bunch of the girls… but not all of them, which didn’t go too well. Hannah Ann got the first kiss of the season, and then Tammy and Mykenna got smooched too…. And then he kissed Hannah Ann again. Seems like he really likes “Hannahs.”

Then it was time for the first rose ceremony of the night. Peter said goodbye to Kylie, Jade, Maurissa, Katrina, Megan, Jenna, Avonlea, and Eunice.

But the show didn’t end there. For the first group date, the girls took on “flight school” challenges like math problems, aviation jargon, a spin in the gyroscope, and an airplane-themed obstacle course. Kelley came out the winner, earning the group date rose.

Madison got the season’s first one-on-one date, which was a little intense. She went with Peter to meet his whole family (already??) while his parents renewed their vows.

For the next group date, they headed to an LA club where a “very good friend” had something special planned for them. It was Hannah B again, standing in front of a windmill! She told the windmill story – again – and asked the ladies to share their own steamy story in front of a live audience.

Everything was going fine until Hannah broke down, admitting to a producer that she still has feelings for Peter. Peter went backstage to find her crying, and it seemed like they both had it bad for each other. Then, Peter did the unexpected – he asked her to join the house. She said “maybe”... followed by a big ole “to be continued.” It was just getting good!

Can't wait to see what happens? Check out next week's promo!