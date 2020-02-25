"The Bachelor" Recap Fantasy Suites

Last night’s “Bachelor” was the big one: Fantasy Suites. After last week’s Hometown dates, it’s down to Madison, Hannah Ann and Victoria F vying for Peter Weber’s heart. And as the show approached its most intimate episode, Madison has been holding on to a secret - she's saving herself for marriage.

Madison let Peter know it would be “really hard” for her to “move forward” with their relationship if he was planning to sleep with somebody else. The conversation ended well, with Peter reassuring Madison how crazy he is about her… but Madison still held on to her confession.

For a minute, the tension was eased, but it was only a sign of drama to come. Peter and the ladies headed Down Under – and for the first time ever, all the women stayed in the same hotel room. Awkwarrrrd!

The first date went to Hannah Ann, and it was a good one. After some fun on jet skis, Peter let her know that she’s not going home by using the “L” word, telling Hannah that he’s falling for her. And then they made out on the beach… so yeah, they spent the night together.

Things were awkward between Hannah and the other girls when she got back to the room the next day. But there wasn’t time for drama yet, since it was Victoria’s turn. Things didn’t end on great terms between them after the would-be hometown date, and they got right down to talking it out. Peter let Victoria know that he believes her, not what his ex Merissa Pence said, and they agreed to move on.

Peter and Victoria took a helicopter ride, and while they had undeniable chemistry, Peter was worried about some of their communication issues. Victoria boiled it down to her experiences in previous relationships, but Peter wasn’t judging her at all. After getting on the same page, sparks were flying, so it was no surprise that they decided to spend the night together.

Back at the hotel room, Madison admitted to Hannah how hard this phase has been for her. Hannah wasn’t that sympathetic, telling the cameras that Madison should have known what she was getting into… and then she passed the goss on to Victoria, who was also confused.

As expected, Madison was nervous going into her date with Peter. They climbed to the tallest building in Australia, and the view put things in perspective for Madison.

She confessed her love for Peter, and he returned the favor. That’s when she finally decided to fill Peter in on the secret she’d been keeping. Peter respected her decision to save herself until marriage, although he’s not doing the same.

Madison maintained that she couldn’t deal if he slept with someone else, even though she felt bad hitting him with an “ultimatum.” It was the Fantasy Suites episode, so Peter couldn’t help but admit that he did get intimate with someone else… and Madison needed a minute.

After giving her a breather, Peter checked in on Madison. They cried together, and he apologized to her – he was really upset at the idea of losing her. But like all the good episodes, we’ll have to wait until next week to see what happens!

“The Bachelor” airs on Monday nights at 8pm ET.