"The Bachelor" Week 3 Recap

It’s Week 3 of Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” – and if you thought “Champagne-Gate” was over with Week 2, you’re probably new here.

The episode kicked off with Kelsey, Hannah Ann, and a recap of #ChampagneGate: tears, name-calling, accusations, the whole shebang. Basically, Kelsey wasn’t happy Hannah Ann called her the B-word (in this case, “bully”), and Peter was tasked with mediating the situation. The next day, both ladies were still in tears, while all the other ladies pretty much roll their eyes.

Meanwhile, Victoria P was excited to steal Peter away for some one-on-one time with “no distractions.” They both put on some cowboy gear to go line dancing – which Victoria was a natural at. They were totally smitten with each other, and kissed a bunch of times. If anything, Peter said he found his “dance partner for life.” Later that night, they had dinner in a romantically lit hangar, and Victoria earned herself a rose by opening up about her rough childhood: her dad died when she was young, and Victoria grew up in and out of shelters as her mom battled addiction.

After their warm and fuzzy date, it was back to the champagne drama – again. This time, Kelsey ramped things up by admitting she doesn’t even like champagne… and then Hannah Ann cried... again.

Then there was another surprise “Bachelor” alum appearance, this time by Demi Burnett from Colton Underwood’s season. She woke up the house with a new kind of group date: “Demi’s Extreme Pillow Fight Club,” featuring her aptly named “henchwomen,” “Champagne” and “Killer.”

The girls were given pajamas for the “date,” which took place at a saloon, and they got out their frustrations with pillows in a wrestling ring. Alayah and Sydney faced off, and things got a little rough… which came back to bite Alayah.

Alayah may have been the big winner – and got a congratulatory kiss from Peter… but Sydney wasn’t buying it. Alayah’s been showing off her sweet and salty sides – like hiking up the pitch of her voice to woo Peter – and Sydney confronted Peter about it, saying that Alayah is playing for the cameras.

Peter then asked the group to voice their concerns about any possible fakery going on, which prompted Sydney to call out Alayah in front of everyone. Kelsey, Natasha and Lexi backed her up. In the end, Sydney got the rose for being “honest” with him.

Video of Peter Discovers The Truth About Alayah | The Bachelor

At this point, Peter was feeling pretty down – even more so after Alayah admitted that she was friends with Victoria P outside of the show. That didn’t make her look too good in terms of being “fake,” especially since Victoria had claimed that Alayah specifically told producers not to tell anyone.

Then it was time for the rose ceremony. Despite all their crying, Kelsey and Hannah Ann were safe, along with Natasha, Lexi, Madison, Shiann, Kelley, Kiarra, Tammy, Savannah, and Deandra. Mykenna got the last rose, meaning it was time to say goodbye to Alayah… along with Sarah, Alexa and Jasmine.

But it may not be over for Alayah – she’s in the promo for next week’s episode.

Video of Week 4 Sneak Peek: Alayah Returns - The Bachelor

“The Bachelor” airs at 8pm ET on ABC.