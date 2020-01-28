"The Bachelor" Week 4 Recap

Last night’s episode of "The Bachelor" kicked off with Chris Harrison letting the ladies know they were headed for a romantic getaway to… Cleveland, Ohio?

Victoria F got the first surprise of the episode – but it wasn’t her and Peter’s round on a catapult ride followed by a private concert. The real shocker was the guy on stage at the show - Victoria’s very recent ex, country singer, Chase Rice. Victoria told producers that she was “shaking the whole time” that Chase was singing to them. Apparently, Rice was shooting her looks, especially since he had told Victoria he didn’t want her joining “The Bachelor.”

Video of Victoria F. Tells Peter Weber Their Musical Guest Is Her Ex-Boyfriend - The Bachelor

Victoria ended up spilling the beans to Peter, saying she and Chase broke up because “his lifestyle didn’t really match up” to what she wanted. Peter seemed nervous – and confused – but ended up giving her a rose for her honesty.

Then it happened – Alayah made a comeback after being sent home last week. Alayah crashed a football-themed group date… which was already pretty crowded. She came back to “frickin’ set the record straight” about some of the claims made about her, accusing Victoria P of lying about their friendship from back in their pageant days. Peter confronted Victoria P, who insisted she was being totally honest with him. What happened next was even more shocking than Alayah’s group-date-crashing – Peter officially invited Alayah back to the group, AND gave her the group date rose.

Video of Peter Weber Brings Back Alayah - The Bachelor

Unsurprisingly, that set everyone off a little bit. Freshly back in the group, Alayah went back to stirring up drama – this time over Victoria F’s ex-boyfriend situation with Chase Rice. It wasn’t a surprise when all the ladies started speaking out about Alayah rejoining the group, calling it “the biggest slap in the face.”

Peter did what Bachelors do and apologized to the group of ladies, before having some tense one-on-one talks with Alayah and Victoria P. And then? A dreaded cliffhanger.

That means we’ll have to wait until next week to see who leaves Cleveland without a rose.

Video of Week 5 Sneak Peek: The Drama Continues and the Tears Flow - The Bachelor

“The Bachelor” airs on ABC Monday nights at 8pm ET.