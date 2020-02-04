"The Bachelor" Week 5 Recap

It’s week five of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” and things are getting dramatic. Last week, Alayah made a comeback to the group after being sent home the week before… and immediately went back to stirring up drama.

Last night’s episode was a three-hour epic, kicking off back in Cleveland, Ohio, where last week left off. After the roses were handed out – goodbye Deandra, Kiarra and Savannah! Then, the group headed to Costa Rica – and it wasn’t just Peter Weber’s heart strings that were hurting. Here’s what happened:

Peter got into what Chris Harrison called a “freak accident” while overseas. Peter greeted the women with a big bandage on his forehead – it turns out he had to get 22 stitches after running into a golf cart and hitting his head on a shattered glass he was holding...what a fancy injury. But luckily, he was okay, and the show went on.

Sydney got the first one-on-one, and besides being the “best kisser” according to Peter, got a rose after opening up about her family troubles. The two went on a helicopter ride to the jungle, where they had a picnic. Sydney revealed that she’s only seen her dad five times in her life, and felt extra isolated in high school given her family’s financial troubles… not to mention the discrimination she faced being mixed race. Then Peter and Sydney broke the tension by stripping down to bathing suits and making out… which seemed to become a theme of the episode.

Back at the house, Kelsey was feeling insecure about Peter dating other people. Tammy went to check in on her… but it seemed like more than some innocent girl talk. Surely enough, there was drama after the group date.

Speaking of the group date, it was like a mini-episode of “America’s Next Top Model.” The girls were judged on how well they did in a jungle photoshoot with ‘Cosmopolitan” editor-in-chief Jessica Pels and photographer Tyler Joe. The winner was Victoria F, who will be featured on an upcoming cover with Peter.

After that, Kelsey confronted Peter – and she used the “L” word! Later, Tammy spilled the beans to Peter about what she referred to as Kelsey’s “mental breakdown” after his date with Sydney. Kelsey had to clear it up with Peter, later telling the group of ladies that she’s not ashamed of getting emotional in front of people.

Kelley got the second one-on-one, and she and Peter tapped into their spiritual side getting their compatibility tested by a shaman. Peter felt like their relationship hit a lull – cue Kelley getting distracted by a lizard – and Kelley assured him that she’s committed. That seemed to be enough to earn her a rose and a partially-clothed makeout session with Peter.

Things got even more intense with Kelsey after Tammy accused her of being a drinker – AND a rumor about Kelsey popping pills was sparked. Kelsey gave Peter a visit to clear things up again, and he loved that so much that he gave her a rose ahead of the ceremony.

Speaking of, the rose ceremony came a little quicker than usual after Peter decided to skip the cocktail party. But before that, Tammy and Sydney got into a screaming match, and Tammy and Mykenna each tried to steal Peter away for chats.

Then it was time to give out the roses. Besides Kelsey, Kelley, Hannah Ann and Sydney, Victoria F, Madison, Natasha, Victoria P, Mykenna, and Tammy got roses, too. That meant that Peter said goodbye to Lexi and Shiann this week.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see what happens next. There’s an extra dose of “The Bachelor” this Wednesday at 8pm ET on ABC.