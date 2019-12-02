The Best Cyber Monday Deals
Happy Cyber Monday! Here is a list of the best deals on some of the most popular gifts on the market this year.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case—$139.95 at Amazon (Save $19.05)
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum—$699 at Amazon (Save $300.99)
Roku Ultra—$48 at Amazon (Save $51.99)
Technivorm Moccamaster KBS Coffee Brewer—$199 at Drop (Save $120)
Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt Pressure Cooker—$49 at Amazon (Save $50.95)
AncestryDNA—$49 at Ancestry (Save $50)
Echo Show 5—$49.99 at Amazon (Save $40)
Gravity Weighted Blanket—$149.40 at Gravity (Save $99.60) with the code HOLIDAY2019
Ring Video Doorbell 2—$129 at Amazon (Save $70)
Ninja Foodi OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer—$127.49 with an on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $72.50)
Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 at Amazon (Save $25)
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)
LG 82-inch 4K HDR TV w/AI ThinQ (82UM8070PUA) — $1,599 at Sam’s Club (Save $200)
Roku Smart Soundbar—$149.99 at Roku (Save $30)
Roku Streaming Stick+—$34.99 at Best Buy (Save $15): This our favorite affordable streaming stick and it's at its second lowest price.
Samsung 43-Inch Class 4K TV with HDR—$227.99 at Walmart (Save $272)
Sonos Playbar Soundbar—$529 at Amazon (Save $170)