The Best Cyber Monday Deals

December 2, 2019
Happy Cyber Monday! Here is a list of the best deals on some of the most popular gifts on the market this year.

 

Apple AirPods with Charging Case—$139.95 at Amazon (Save $19.05)

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum—$699 at Amazon (Save $300.99)

Roku Ultra—$48 at Amazon (Save $51.99) 

Technivorm Moccamaster KBS Coffee Brewer—$199 at Drop (Save $120)

Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt Pressure Cooker—$49 at Amazon (Save $50.95)

AncestryDNA—$49 at Ancestry (Save $50)

Echo Show 5—$49.99 at Amazon (Save $40)

Gravity Weighted Blanket—$149.40 at Gravity (Save $99.60) with the code HOLIDAY2019

Ring Video Doorbell 2—$129 at Amazon (Save $70)

Ninja Foodi OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer—$127.49 with an on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $72.50)

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 at Amazon (Save $25)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

LG 82-inch 4K HDR TV w/AI ThinQ (82UM8070PUA) — $1,599 at Sam’s Club (Save $200)

Roku Smart Soundbar—$149.99 at Roku (Save $30) 

Roku Streaming Stick+—$34.99 at Best Buy (Save $15): This our favorite affordable streaming stick and it's at its second lowest price.

Roku Ultra—$48 at Amazon (Save $51.99): This is our favorite media streaming device and you can get its lowest price.

Samsung 43-Inch Class 4K TV with HDR—$227.99 at Walmart (Save $272)

Sonos Playbar Soundbar—$529 at Amazon (Save $170)

 

