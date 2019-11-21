The Country GRAMMY Nominations Are Here

Nominees for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards have been revealed, with Tanya Tucker leading the country nominees with four nods, including Song of the Year for “Bring My Flowers Now,” which is also nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. In addition, Tanya’s least album, “While I’m Livin,” is nominated for Best Country Album.

Other artists receiving multiple nods include:

Billy Ray Cyrus, who landed three for “Old Town Road,” his collaboration with Lil Nas X (the rapper received six nods in total).

Brandi Carlile, who also nabbed three, two for her work co-producing Tanya’s record, and one Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Common,” her collaboration with Maren Morris,

Ashley McBryde, who received also received three, including Best New Artist.

When it comes to Best Country Album, in addition to Tanya, artists receiving nods include Thomas Rhett, for “Center Point Road,” Eric Church, for “Desperate Man,” Reba McEntire, for “Stronger than the Truth,” and Pistol Annies, for “Interstate Gospel.”

As for the biggest country snub, that “honor” goes to Maren, who most industry forecasters predicted would not only sweep the country categories, but also get recognized in the all-genre categories. Instead, she received just the one nod for her song with Brandi.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, will air January 26th, live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Check out some of the nominees below and click here for the complete list. Plus, click here for reactions from this year’s nominees.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Nominations – Country

Best Country Solo Performance

"All Your'n," Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

"The Daughters," Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"Some of It," Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

"Speechless," Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

Record of the Year

"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

Song of The Year

"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F---ing Rockwell," Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)