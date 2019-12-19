The Rock Gets His Own Line Of Holiday Ice Cream Flavors

Think you love Salt & Straw ice cream? Turns out, The Rock loves it so much he’s invested in them and now he’s teamed up with the company to create a pack of his own holiday-themed ice creams.

The Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack named after The Rock’s holiday-loving alter ego includes five pints with two flavors he came up with himself, inspired by his favorite cheat day meals:

I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus - Dreamt up by The Rock, it’s made with rich whiskey ice cream, peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough and a milk chocolate caramel fudge swirl.

The Rock’n Around The Christmas Tree - Another creation by The Rock, it’s fresh spruce ice cream with gooey frosted brownies, raspberry jam and red & green glacé cherries.

Peppermint Cocoa

Cinnamon Chai Spiced Eggnog

Chocolate Gooey Brownie

The Holiday Pack also comes with “an exclusive handwritten note and signature from Dwanta Claus himself” and a portion of the proceeds from each one will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.