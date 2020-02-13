Thomas Rhett And Wife Welcome Daughter Lennon

February 13, 2020
Thomas Rhett and His Wife Lauren on the Red Carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards

Congratulations are in order for Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren. The couple welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love Akins, on Monday (2/10) at 8:30 a.m.

“It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” Thomas shares on Instagram, next to pictures of his new daughter. “My wife is just incredible through the entire birth," adding, "watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet.”

He notes, “The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

The couple is already parents to two daughters, Willa Gray who is four, and Ada James, who is two.

 

 

