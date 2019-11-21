Thomas Rhett Gets You In The Holiday Spirit With Some Christmas Songs

November 21, 2019
Country

Thomas Rhett has already got the holiday spirit and he wants everyone else to feel it to.

The singer just dropped some holiday tunes for fans including the original tune,  “Christmas in the Country,” as well as a cover of the classic, “The Christmas Song."

“Christmas is hands-down my favorite time of year,” he said in a statement. "We have so many Christmas traditions in our family that include a lot of festive music, but I’ve never recorded anything myself."

He adds, "Lauren has wanted me to make some Christmas music for a long time, so this year felt like the right time to finally take a stab at writing something and to put my own twist on one of the all-time classics." 

Thomas Rhett
Christmas Music
The Christmas Song
Christmas In The Country

