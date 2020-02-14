Tim McGraw Hosts A Jam Session With Some Of Country's Favorite Stars

Looks like some of your favorite artists had a fun time hanging out together. Tim McGraw shared video of him, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen sitting around, playing guitar, singing the Hank Williams Jr. song “Family Tradition.”

“Great hangin with these guys the other night,” Tim shared. “As usual Paisley’s guitar has to be the loudest in the room.”

As usual Paisley’s guitar has to be the loudest in the room.@bradpaisley @jimmieallen @dariusrucker @hankjr pic.twitter.com/igXxBVWV98 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) February 13, 2020

Darius later replied, “Great night, Man” and added, “Feels like a new #familytradition to me! Good times.”