You Can Exchange Unwanted Gift Cards For United Airline Miles

January 2, 2020
Chuck Rachael Grunwald Morning Show Jessie
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
If you got a gift card that you really do not want for the holidays, there's a novel way to get rid of it that allows you to still get something out of it. As part of its MileagePlus Gift Card exchange program, United Airlines is offering to buy your unwanted gift cards in exchange for airline miles. They'll even accept any gift cards to other airlines like American or Southwest. To do so you'll have to set up a MileagePlus account with the airline, and once you're approved and active for at least 90 days you can exchange your gift cards, but if you already have the account the process only takes a few minutes. 

