ZAC BROWN BAND POSTPONE SPRING LEG OF TOUR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

March 11, 2020
Zac Brown Band have postponed the spring leg of their headlining "Owl Tour" due to concerns over coronavirus. All tour dates through the group's April 25th show in Nashville will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored at a later date.

Zac Brown Band broke the news on social media yesterday (3/10) writing in part, "This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority . . . At this time, our "Roar With The Lions" Summer 2020 tour dates (commencing in May) will be performed as planned. Thank you for your understanding."

Out of caution and due to increasing public health concerns, Zac Brown Band is postponing the spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour.” This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all spring shows (through Nashville on April 25) will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. At this time, our “Roar With The Lions” Summer 2020 tour dates (commencing in May) will be performed as planned. Thank you for your understanding.

A post shared by Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) on

Zac Brown Band is the first country group to cancel or postpone multiple North American dates due to coronavirus.

