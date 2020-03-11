ZAC BROWN BAND POSTPONE SPRING LEG OF TOUR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Zac Brown Band have postponed the spring leg of their headlining "Owl Tour" due to concerns over coronavirus. All tour dates through the group's April 25th show in Nashville will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored at a later date.

Zac Brown Band broke the news on social media yesterday (3/10) writing in part, "This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority . . . At this time, our "Roar With The Lions" Summer 2020 tour dates (commencing in May) will be performed as planned. Thank you for your understanding."

Zac Brown Band is the first country group to cancel or postpone multiple North American dates due to coronavirus.