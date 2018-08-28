2018 CMA Award Nominees Announced

August 28, 2018
Photo: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

The nominees for the 52nd CMA Awards have been announced!! Luke Bryan and and ABC's Paula Faris announced the first round of nominees from Luke's brand new bar and restaurant, "Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Food + Drink."

The nominees are...

Entertainer of the Year

-- Jason Aldean 
-- Luke Bryan
-- Kenny Chesney
-- Chris Stapleton
-- Keith Urban

Female Vocalist Of The Year 
-- Kelsea Ballerini 
-- Miranda Lambert
-- Maren Morris
-- Kacey Musgraves
-- Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year 

-- Dierks Bentley 
-- Luke Combs
-- Thomas Rhett
-- Chris Stapleton
-- Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year 
-- Brothers Osborne 
-- Dan + Shay 
-- Florida Georgia Line 
-- Maddie & Tae 
-- Sugarland

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

 

Single of the Year 

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton 
Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank

Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert) 
Producer(s): Michael Knox
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun

Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Producer(s): Willshire
Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea

Tequila – Dan + Shay
Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano

New Artist of the Year

-- Lauren Alaina
-- Luke Combs
-- Chris Janson
-- Midland
-- Brett Young

Album of the Year

From a Room Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Body like a Back Road," Sam Hunt (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton (Chri Stapleton, Mike Henderson)
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert ( Josh Thompson, Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson (Chris Janson, Scooter Caruso, Tom Douglas)
"Tequila," Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers, Nicole Gallyon, Jordan Reynolds)

Musical Event of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne
"Dear Hate," Maren Morris and Vince Gill
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert
"Everything’s Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
"Meant to Be," Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rehxa

Music Video of the Year

"Babe," Sugarland
"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett
"Tequila," Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas
Paul Franklin
Dann Huff,
Mac McAnally
Derek Wells

