2018 CMA Award Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 52nd CMA Awards have been announced!! Luke Bryan and and ABC's Paula Faris announced the first round of nominees from Luke's brand new bar and restaurant, "Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Food + Drink."

The nominees are...

Entertainer of the Year

-- Jason Aldean

-- Luke Bryan

-- Kenny Chesney

-- Chris Stapleton

-- Keith Urban

Female Vocalist Of The Year

-- Kelsea Ballerini

-- Miranda Lambert

-- Maren Morris

-- Kacey Musgraves

-- Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

-- Dierks Bentley

-- Luke Combs

-- Thomas Rhett

-- Chris Stapleton

-- Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

-- Brothers Osborne

-- Dan + Shay

-- Florida Georgia Line

-- Maddie & Tae

-- Sugarland

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Single of the Year

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank

Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

Producer(s): Michael Knox

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun

Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Producer(s): Willshire

Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano

New Artist of the Year

-- Lauren Alaina

-- Luke Combs

-- Chris Janson

-- Midland

-- Brett Young

Album of the Year

From a Room Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Body like a Back Road," Sam Hunt (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton (Chri Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert ( Josh Thompson, Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton)

"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson (Chris Janson, Scooter Caruso, Tom Douglas)

"Tequila," Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers, Nicole Gallyon, Jordan Reynolds)

Musical Event of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne

"Dear Hate," Maren Morris and Vince Gill

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert

"Everything’s Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

"Meant to Be," Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rehxa

Music Video of the Year

"Babe," Sugarland

"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood

"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson

"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett

"Tequila," Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Paul Franklin

Dann Huff,

Mac McAnally

Derek Wells