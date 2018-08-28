2018 CMA Award Nominees Announced
The nominees for the 52nd CMA Awards have been announced!! Luke Bryan and and ABC's Paula Faris announced the first round of nominees from Luke's brand new bar and restaurant, "Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Food + Drink."
The nominees are...
Entertainer of the Year
-- Jason Aldean
-- Luke Bryan
-- Kenny Chesney
-- Chris Stapleton
-- Keith Urban
Female Vocalist Of The Year
-- Kelsea Ballerini
-- Miranda Lambert
-- Maren Morris
-- Kacey Musgraves
-- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
-- Dierks Bentley
-- Luke Combs
-- Thomas Rhett
-- Chris Stapleton
-- Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
-- Brothers Osborne
-- Dan + Shay
-- Florida Georgia Line
-- Maddie & Tae
-- Sugarland
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Single of the Year
Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell
Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank
Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
Producer(s): Michael Knox
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun
Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Producer(s): Willshire
Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea
Tequila – Dan + Shay
Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano
New Artist of the Year
-- Lauren Alaina
-- Luke Combs
-- Chris Janson
-- Midland
-- Brett Young
Album of the Year
From a Room Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Body like a Back Road," Sam Hunt (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton (Chri Stapleton, Mike Henderson)
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert ( Josh Thompson, Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson (Chris Janson, Scooter Caruso, Tom Douglas)
"Tequila," Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers, Nicole Gallyon, Jordan Reynolds)
Musical Event of the Year
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne
"Dear Hate," Maren Morris and Vince Gill
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert
"Everything’s Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
"Meant to Be," Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rehxa
Music Video of the Year
"Babe," Sugarland
"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas
Paul Franklin
Dann Huff,
Mac McAnally
Derek Wells