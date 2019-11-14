53rd Annual CMA Awards Winners List
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks - WINNER
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton - WINNER
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Center Point Road" – Thomas Rhett
"Cry Pretty" – Carrie Underwood
"Dan + Shay" – Dan + Shay
"Desperate Man" – Eric Church
"Girl" – Maren Morris - WINNER
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Beautiful Crazy” Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford - WINNER
“Girl” Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
“God’s Country” Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
“Rainbow” Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila” Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves - WINNER
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs - WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion - WINNER
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay - WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde - WINNER
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - WINNER
“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves - WINNER
“Some Of It” – Eric Church