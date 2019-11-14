53rd Annual CMA Awards Winners List

53rd Annual CMA Award Winners List

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks - WINNER

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton - WINNER

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Center Point Road" – Thomas Rhett

"Cry Pretty" – Carrie Underwood

"Dan + Shay" – Dan + Shay

"Desperate Man" – Eric Church

"Girl" – Maren Morris - WINNER

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Beautiful Crazy” Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford - WINNER

“Girl” Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country” Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

“Rainbow” Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves - WINNER

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs - WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion - WINNER

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde - WINNER

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - WINNER

“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves - WINNER

“Some Of It” – Eric Church