ACM Award Performers See Huge Sales Boosts

This weekend’s ACM Awards translated into a big sales boost for a lot of artists who performed on the telecast.

Thomas Rhett, who won Male Artist of the Year, saw a 220% sales gain of “Look What God Gave Her,” which he performed on the show (it also nabbed 1.8 million streams), while Blake Shelton’s new single “God’s Country” jumped 174%, Chris Stapleton’s “A Simple Song” shot up 180%, and Dan + Shay’s“Keeping Score” jumped 163%.

Also seeing huge sales jumps was Little Big Town’s “The Daughters,” which saw an increase of 388%, although it has just been released only days before, while CarrieUnderwood’s “Southbound” saw an 878% increase.

And it wasn’t just songs played on the show that got a bump. Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” which won two awards, saw a 243% sales jump.