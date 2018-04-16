ACM Awards Winners List
The 53rd Annual ACM Awards took place last night in Las Vegas, with Jason Aldean taking home the coveted Entertainer of the Year award for the third year in a row, and Miranda Lambert snagging Song of the Year for “Tin Man,” and Female Vocalist of the Year, which now means she holds the record for the most ACM wins with 31. Chris Stapleton was also a big winner, taking home Album of the Year for “From A Room: Volume 1,” as well as Male Vocalist of the Year, for a third year. Click here for a complete recap of last night's show.
2018 ACM Awards Winners
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean - WINNER
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert - WINNER
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Keith Urban
Chris Young
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne - WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion - WINNER
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina - WINNER
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young - WINNER
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland - WINNER
Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“The Breaker” - Little Big Town
“California Sunrise” - Jon Pardi
“From A Room: Volume 1” - Chris Stapleton - WINNER
“Happy Endings” - Old Dominion
“Life Changes” - Thomas Rhett
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” - Little Big Town
“Body Like A Back Road” - Sam Hunt - WINNER
“Broken Halos” - Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
“I’ll Name The Dogs” - Blake Shelton
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Body Like a Back Road” - Sam Hunt
“Female” - Keith Urban
“Tin Man” - Miranda Lambert - WINNER
“Whiskey And You” - Chris Stapleton
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Black” - Dierks Bentley
“It Ain’t My Fault” - Brothers Osborne - WINNER
“Legends” - Kelsea Ballerini
“Marry Me” - Thomas Rhett
“We Should Be Friends” - Miranda Lambert
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” - Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood - WINNER
“What Ifs” – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina