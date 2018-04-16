ACM Awards Winners List

The 53rd Annual ACM Awards took place last night in Las Vegas, with Jason Aldean taking home the coveted Entertainer of the Year award for the third year in a row, and Miranda Lambert snagging Song of the Year for “Tin Man,” and Female Vocalist of the Year, which now means she holds the record for the most ACM wins with 31. Chris Stapleton was also a big winner, taking home Album of the Year for “From A Room: Volume 1,” as well as Male Vocalist of the Year, for a third year. Click here for a complete recap of last night's show.

2018 ACM Awards Winners

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean - WINNER

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert - WINNER

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Keith Urban

Chris Young

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion - WINNER

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina - WINNER

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young - WINNER

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland - WINNER

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“The Breaker” - Little Big Town

“California Sunrise” - Jon Pardi

“From A Room: Volume 1” - Chris Stapleton - WINNER

“Happy Endings” - Old Dominion

“Life Changes” - Thomas Rhett

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” - Little Big Town

“Body Like A Back Road” - Sam Hunt - WINNER

“Broken Halos” - Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“I’ll Name The Dogs” - Blake Shelton

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Body Like a Back Road” - Sam Hunt

“Female” - Keith Urban

“Tin Man” - Miranda Lambert - WINNER

“Whiskey And You” - Chris Stapleton

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Black” - Dierks Bentley

“It Ain’t My Fault” - Brothers Osborne - WINNER

“Legends” - Kelsea Ballerini

“Marry Me” - Thomas Rhett

“We Should Be Friends” - Miranda Lambert

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” - Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood - WINNER

“What Ifs” – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina