Aldi Is Selling Boozy, Green Cheese for St. Patrick's Day

Aldi likes to get into the holiday spirit. For Valentine’s Day the grocery store chain brought us heart-shaped cheese and now they’re releasing some green and alcohol-infused cheeses just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Their green Pesto Gouda and English Sage Derby cheeses are part of Aldi’s limited-edition holiday collection and will hit stores this week. And because St. Paddy’s Day is a boozy holiday, Aldi’s Irish Cheese Truckle assortment is making a comeback this year. It includes an aged Irish Cheddar and two alcohol-infused cheeses, one made with beer and one made with whisky.