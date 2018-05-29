Animal Lover Tyler Rich Had To Overcome One Big Hurdle To Get Hooked On Game Of Thrones

WYCD Hoedown artist Tyler Rich admits he doesn’t binge watch a lot of television because he’s usually all caught up on the shows he watches regularly, including Game of Thrones, although he admits it took him a while to warm to that show. “It took me a few times to watch the first three episodes before I got hooked,” says Tyler, who is a huge animal lover, especially dogs. He struggled because says, “They kill off the pups, the direwolves, they kill ‘em in the first like three episodes and I was like, ‘I can’t watch this. What is this? Killing dogs or wolves?’ And then I watched like the third time and I was hooked.”

Other shows “The Difference” singer enjoys or enjoyed include Breaking Bad and Walking Dead.