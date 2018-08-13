Aretha Franklin Reported As "Gravely Ill"

According to reports, Aretha Franklin is “gravely ill.” Online news outlet Showbiz 411 says the 76-year-old singer is surrounded by friends and family members, who are preparing for her death.

The news isn’t completely shocking for some – as Ms. Franklin has dealt with numerous health problems over the years, and was even diagnosed with cancer in 2010. While she fought back, Franklin’s last public performance was in August 2017, with her taking the stage for the last time in November last year at the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York.

“Rolling Stone” has called her the number one singer of all time – and with good reason. Long live the Queen.