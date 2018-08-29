Ariana Grande Added To List Of Performers For Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Ariana Grande has just been added to the illustrious list of performers at the funeral of Aretha Franklin. (Billboard)

The Queen of Soul’s family requested Ariana join the celebration this Friday. They watched her tribute on The Tonight Show where Ariana sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Video of Ariana Grande and The Roots Perform &quot;Natural Woman&quot; in Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Also performing at the funeral will be Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Stevie Wonder, Fantasia and Chaka Khan. The funeral will be broadcast on FOX News and CNN. It will also be live-streamed. (Detroit Free Press)

Yesterday, fans lined for blocks to view Aretha’s open casket inside Detroit’s Museum of African American History. A second day for the public to pay their R-E-S-P-E-C-T happens today.