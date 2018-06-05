Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Drops First Country Song

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean joined the Country Music Association earlier this year, sparking speculation that he was going Country, and it turns out the speculation was correct.

The singer just released his first country tune, “Back Porch Bottle Service,” which will be featured on his first solo project since 2010’s “Have It All.”

"'Back Porch Bottle Service' is all about making time with the one you love," McLean tells “Billboard.” "Forget the club, let’s just the make the night about you and me. Let me be your dj, let me be your bartender, let me be your man.”

And now AJ is headed to Nashville. He’s set to perform his new country tunes at a special event tonight in Music City.