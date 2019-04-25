Ben And Jerry’s Adds New Summer Flavors

Ice cream lovers, it looks like Ben and Jerry’s just dropped a couple new flavors on us, just in time the warm weather. They’ve added two new Summer-inspired flavors and they’re available exclusively at Walmart.

First up, we’ve got Red, White & Blueberry, which is a swirl of blueberry, raspberry, and vanilla ice creams, with strawberries and shortbread pieces. It looks so patriotic, it’s perfect for your Memorial Day cookout and the Fourth of July, too.

The other new flavor, Ice Cream Sammie, is exactly what it sounds like - an ice cream sandwich in a pint, made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sandwich cookies, and chocolate cookie swirls. That’s enough to make us want to do a Walmart run!