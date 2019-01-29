Ben & Jerry’s Getting Rid Of Plastic Spoons & Straws

Ben & Jerry’s is taking a big step to save the environment. The ice cream giant just announced they are making moves to do away with both plastic spoons and straws by April, with even bigger plans to get rid of all plastic by 2020.

According to the company’s Global Sustainability Manager, Jenna Evans, Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops currently use about 2.5 million plastic straws, and 30 million plastic spoons a year, which she says placed end to end could stretch from their home in Burlington, Vermont to Jacksonville, Florida.

As of this past August, the company started handing out plastic straws only by request, with many stores transitioning to plastic alternatives. Now the company says that by April 9th, which is Free Cone Day, all scoop shops will start using wooden spoons, and in addition, paper straws will only be available by request. And looking at the bigger picture, Ben & Jerry’s plans to find an alternative to clear plastic cups, plastic-lined cups and plastic lids by the end of 2020.

Of course, Evans says there is one simple way for ice cream fans to help cut down on waste at the store. "Thankfully, Ben & Jerry's has a baked-in solution to plastic waste: it's called our Waffle Cone," she says. "They're yummy, convenient, and waste-free!"