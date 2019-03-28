Betsy DeVos Defends Plan To Eliminate Special Olympics Funding

On Wednesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended a proposal to eliminate funding for the Special Olympics. She received a large amount of backlash on social media for her thoughts. Special Olympics gets $17.6 million from the Education Department yearly. DeVos says although she loves the organization, her agency cannot afford to continue backing it financially. She also notes that the Special Olympics raises $100 million per year on its own. In her statement, DeVos said it was “shameful” that the media and members of Congress “spun up falsehoods and fully misrepresented the facts.”

“Make no mistake,” she said, “we are focused every day on raising expectations and improving outcomes for infants and toddlers, children and youth with disabilities, and are committed to confronting and addressing anything that stands in the way of their success.”