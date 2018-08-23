"The Big Bang Theory" Ending After Season 12

“The Big Bang Theory” is calling it quits after the upcoming 12th season. In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions promised to give the show “an epic creative close.”

What they didn’t mention was that its main star, Jim Parsons, was allegedly ready to quit the show. Even though he – along with his four original co-stars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg – stood to make more than $50 million dollars over the next two years, he was ready to walk.

Since there’s no show without Dr. Sheldon Cooper, the powers that be decided to end the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history. The final season of “The Big Bang Theory” debuts on Monday, September 24th before moving to its regular time on Thursday, September 27th.

Naturally, Parsons’ reps haven’t commented.