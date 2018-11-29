Big Mouth Billy Bass Is Now Compatible With Alexa

Everyone’s favorite talking fish just got an upgrade. The holiday season is here, and that means that Big Mouth Billy Bass is going back on the shelves. But now, a new version of the flap-jawed fish is on the market that is compatible with Alexa... which should make it even more annoying.

That means it can respond to voice commands through Amazon’s voice service. Although it looks very similar to the original, complete with the classic red button, Billy can now connect to the Alexa app through Bluetooth or by connecting to your smartphone. So, when you ask Alexa a question or make a request, the response will come straight from the fish’s mouth.

This could be a unique approach to getting your not-so-tech-savvy family members down with new technology. The upgraded Billy Bass works with almost every Alexa device available on Amazon, including the brand new Echo Show. It goes for $40 and is available to pre-order before it goes on sale December 1st HERE.