Billy Ray Cyrus Joins Lil Nas X For Old Town Road Remix

There has been a lot of controversy in the country music world surrounding Lil Nas X's song, "Old Town Road." Currently at number one on Billboard's "Hot 100 Chart", it was removed from their "Hot Country Chart" for not having enough country elements in the song. People are debating whether the song should be classified as country music at all. Billy Ray Cyrus stepped in tweeting, "It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time. I was thinking, what’s not country about it? What’s the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it’s honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need?"

Billy and Lil Nas X released a remix of the song, and Billy Ray posted a video of him and Lil Nas in the studio jamming out to their remix.