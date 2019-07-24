Billy Ray Cyrus Lands MTV Video Music Award Nominations

July 24, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Billy Ray Cyrus performs onstage at the Celebrity Fight Night's Founders Club Dinner

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

Nominees for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were announced yesterday, and Billy Ray Cyrus landed a bunch of them. The singer is recognized for his collaboration with Lil Nas X on "Old Town Road," which is recognized in seven categories.

The video is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop, as well as technical awards like Best Direction, Best Editing and Best Arti Direction. 

Voting across 14 categories is open until August 14th. The 2019 VMAs, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, airs August 26th at 9 pm live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

