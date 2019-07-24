Billy Ray Cyrus Lands MTV Video Music Award Nominations

Nominees for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were announced yesterday, and Billy Ray Cyrus landed a bunch of them. The singer is recognized for his collaboration with Lil Nas X on "Old Town Road," which is recognized in seven categories.

The video is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop, as well as technical awards like Best Direction, Best Editing and Best Arti Direction.

Voting across 14 categories is open until August 14th. The 2019 VMAs, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, airs August 26th at 9 pm live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.