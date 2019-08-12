Blake & Gwen Buy Home Together

It’s no secret that things are serious between Blake Sheltonand Gwen Stefani, and while there hasn’t been any kind of news of an engagement, the two are taking a big step in their relationship.

According to “Entertainment Tonight” the couple just purchased a home in Los Angeles together. Although no details about the home are known, the site also reports that Gwen’s current home, which she bought with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, is in escrow, meaning she’s just about ready to move out of it.

But while the two will soon be shacking up, it doesn’t look like Blake and Gwen are rushing to make anything legal. "Blake and Gwen are head over heels in love, but don't want to feel rushed to tie the knot when everything is going so well in both of their lives," a source tells “Entertainment Tonight.” "Everyone is asking what they are waiting for, but they really just don’t want to rock the boat."