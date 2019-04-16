Blake & Gwen Enjoy Date Night With Luke Bryan

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoyed date night in Los Angeles this weekend, where they were joined by a third wheel, Blake’s buddy Luke Bryan.

The trio dined together at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, with Gwen sharing video from their night out on her Instagram Story.

Gwen also shared video of them all in the car, with Luke blaming Gwen for the paparazzi that was snapping photos of them. Later Blake is heard telling someone on the phone that they are "trying to make Luke a little edgier."