It certainly looks like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a fun weekend. The couple spent Sunday at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, along with Gwen’s three sons, 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma and five-year-old Apollo.

Pictures from the outing, reportedly a pre-birthday celebration for Kingston, show Blake and Gwen holding hands, and even riding the Calico River Rapids ride together.