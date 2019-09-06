Blake Shelton Enlists Darius Rucker For “The Voice”

Blake Shelton has enlisted Darius Rucker to mentor his team on the upcoming 17th season of “The Voice.”

“Darius Rucker is the perfect choice for, I would say, anything in my life,” Blake tells “Entertainment Tonight." “He’s the perfect choice as a mentor on ‘The Voice’ for obvious reasons,” noting, “I made a joke earlier to one of the artists on the show, I go, ‘You know Darius literally has proven that if he decides whatever it is he wants to do in life, he conquers it.’”

Meanwhile, Darius thinks Blake is a great coach for many reasons. “First of all, he’s so funny and the thing that really makes him a great coach is he’s so genuine,” he explains. “Blake is never BS, ever.” Darius adds, “He’s winning this year. Yeah, definitely.”

Season 17 of “The Voice” returns to NBC September 23rd.