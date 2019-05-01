Blake Shelton Enlists Luke Bryan For “Dog House” Opening Concerts

Blake Shelton is expanding the Tishomingo, Oklahoma branch of his Ole Red’ bar and restaurant. The singer is set to open an event space at the location called “The Doghouse,” and has enlisted good buddy Luke Bryan to help him celebrate.

Blake and Luke will headline back-to-back concerts at the space over Memorial Day weekend, with Luke performing on May 23rd, and Blake headlining May 24th.

Proceeds from the concert go to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation. Tickets for Luke’s show go on sale tomorrow, while Blake tickets go on sale Friday.