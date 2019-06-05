Blake Shelton Extremely “Close” With Gwen Stefani’s Boys

June 5, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together now for over three years, and while they may not be married, it certainly seems like Blake is already part of the family. An insider tells “Us Weekly” that Gwen was impressed with how quickly Blake bonded with her three sons, noting, “he’s extremely close to them.”

And while Blake may be a good ole country boy, and Gwen seems like a glamorous Hollywood star, insiders insist they are actually very much alike in certain ways. They say Gwen is just “like one of the guys.”

“She stays away from the Hollywood scene and is a total homebody,” another insider notes. “Take away her celebrity status and she shares the same traditional Midwestern values as Blake.” 

Tags: 
Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani
Boys

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael and Grunwald Talk To Chief Ellsworth About The True Meaning Of Memorial Day WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Ask Alexa: Mother's Day Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Ask Alexa WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes