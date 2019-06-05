Blake Shelton Extremely “Close” With Gwen Stefani’s Boys

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together now for over three years, and while they may not be married, it certainly seems like Blake is already part of the family. An insider tells “Us Weekly” that Gwen was impressed with how quickly Blake bonded with her three sons, noting, “he’s extremely close to them.”

And while Blake may be a good ole country boy, and Gwen seems like a glamorous Hollywood star, insiders insist they are actually very much alike in certain ways. They say Gwen is just “like one of the guys.”

“She stays away from the Hollywood scene and is a total homebody,” another insider notes. “Take away her celebrity status and she shares the same traditional Midwestern values as Blake.”