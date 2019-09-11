Blake Shelton Goes From Recording Artist to Radio Promoter

September 11, 2019
Chuck Rachael Grunwald Morning Show Jessie
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Categories: 
Country
Music

If Blake Shelton ever wants to stop making records, he has a promising career as a radio promoter.

The Oklahoma country star and the winningest coach on The Voice got on Twitter yesterday (Monday) for the sole purpose of promoting Craig Morgan's emotional new single, "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost." He tweeted, "I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on."

 

 

 

Tags: 
Blake Shelton
Craig Morgan
The Father
My Son and the Holy Ghost