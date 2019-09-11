Blake Shelton Goes From Recording Artist to Radio Promoter

If Blake Shelton ever wants to stop making records, he has a promising career as a radio promoter.

The Oklahoma country star and the winningest coach on The Voice got on Twitter yesterday (Monday) for the sole purpose of promoting Craig Morgan's emotional new single, "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost." He tweeted, "I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on."

I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on.. Wow @cmorganmusic you blow me away brother.. There’s nothing easy or fun about writing a song like this but sometimes it’s just something you gotta do. https://t.co/QXJ2wiZ4cI — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 9, 2019

Come on everybody this song deserves to be number 1 atleast on iTunes. Tweet your friends, tag the song. All people need to do is hear it once. They will want to own it. This song deserves to be recognized. @cmorganmusic https://t.co/QXJ2wjgF4g — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 10, 2019

This is really happening y’all!!! 30 more to go!!!!!! “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost” deserves to be heard! pic.twitter.com/duyfZIEMcn — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 10, 2019