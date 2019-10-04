Blake Shelton Has Big Plans For Gwen Stefani’s 50th Birthday

Gwen Stefani turned the big 5-0 yesterday, and her man Blake Shelton took to social media with a sweet message for her big day.

"Happy Birthday @gwenstefani !!!! I love you so much it's actually stupid...,” he tweeted. “And possibly illegal in the state of California.”

But Blake will be celebrating Gwen with more than just a tweet. “Entertainment Tonight” reports that Blake has taken her away for the big birthday, noting he “wants to make her feel special." The source adds he’s also planning a Halloween-themed party for her birthday.

"Gwen is turning 50 and she's over the moon about it. She feels confident in her age and she is completely in love," the insider notes. "Blake wants to make her feel special. He's planning a big party for her, he is going all out! It's a costume party. Gwen is a huge costume lover. She has always loved dressing up for Halloween."