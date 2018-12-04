Blake Shelton To Host Elvis Special

Blake Shelton has been tapped to host NBC’s upcoming Elvis Presley special. “Elvis All-Star Tribute Special,” will air February 17th at 9 pm, and will celebrate The King’s 1968 comeback special.

The special is expected to feature performances by Post Malone, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, Little Big Town, Mac Davis, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Adam Lambert, John Fogerty, Dierks Bentley and Pistol Annies, and more.

The program will also feature rare Elvis footage and interviews, including contributions from Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

ONE MORE THING! Winemaker Lot 18 has teamed with Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC for a new wine celebrating the 50th anniversary of Elvis’ 1968 comeback special. The limited edition Cabernet Sauvignon is available now, just in time for the holidays and features a picture of Elvis on the label.