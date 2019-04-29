Blake Shelton Joined By Gwen Stefani & Kids At “UglyDolls” Premiere

Blake Shelton’s new movie “UglyDolls” had its premiere this weekend in Los Angeles, and he brought along some very special guests for the occasion. The singer was joined at the premiere by girlfriend Gwen Stefani, and her three sons, 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zumaand five-year-old Apollo, making it the first time all five of them walked the red carpet together.

"My cool points went up with this one,” Blake told "Extra" about bringing Gwen's sons. “The kids are super excited about this movie. I’m excited for them, because it’s such a great message.”

As for all of them being on the red carpet together, Blake notes, “It’s a rare thing for Gwen and [me] to even get out at all. We don’t really get a chance to do anything,” adding, “One of the two of us are working or the kids are in school — it just never works out for us to all go out. We get to do it about four or five times a year — this is one of them.”

“UglyDolls” opens in theaters Friday.