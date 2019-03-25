Blake Shelton Kisses Gwen Stefani Album Cover While On Tour

Blake Shelton is currently on his “Friends and Heroes” tour, which means he doesn’t get to see his girlfriend Gwen Stefaniall that much, and he’s resorted to some drastic measures to keep from missing her.

During his concert stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, an audience member gave him a copy of Gwen’s solo album “Love. Angel. Music. Baby,” and he planted a big kiss on it. “She is awesome! And hot!" he told the crowd before the kiss. "I haven't seen here in a couple weeks, so..."